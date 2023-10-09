Israel-Palestine conflict: Over 260 bodies recovered from an Israeli music festival site

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Israel has been at War since Saturday thank you so much Shan absolutely let's bring you up to speed with what has transpired so far Israel has been at War since Saturday after Gaza launched a surprise multipronged attack. So far over 1,100 people have been killed on both sides including over 700 in Israel and more than 400 people in Gaza from Southern Israel.

