Israel-Palestine conflict: Devastating Hamas attack leave top leaders set aside differences

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The capture of dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians by Hamas militants has now stirred Israeli emotions more misery than any crisis in the country's recent memory. Setting aside the differences top Israeli leaders have now discussed the possibility of forming an emergency National Unity government in the country.

