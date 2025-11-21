/Israel Launches New Strikes on Lebanon as Tensions Rise with Hezbollah

Published: Nov 21, 2025, 08:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 08:23 IST
Israel has carried out new airstrikes in southern Lebanon following a drone attack that killed one person and injured several others, including students on a passing bus. With cross-border clashes intensifying, strikes have targeted areas described as Hezbollah infrastructure. This video breaks down the latest developments, casualties, regional reactions, and how the situation connects to wider conflicts involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Lebanese state.