Israel Hamas war: US sends aircraft carrier near Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
More than 1,100 people have been killed on both sides since the wall broke out on Saturday when Hamas reigned thousands of rockets on Israel in a surprise pre-dawn attack from Gaza. In the latest update Israeli forces said that they hit over 500 Targets in Gaza overnight which they say severely degrades the capabilities of Hamas group.

