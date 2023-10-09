Israel-Hamas war: Israel's aggressive and successful layered approach undermined?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Hamas militants broke through barriers around Gaza and roamed at will killing scores of civilians in Israeli towns. More than 600 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded an unprecedented number of Israeli victims in a single day analysts are flagging intelligence gaps that undermined what was thought to be an aggressive and successful approach towards Gaza by Israel.

