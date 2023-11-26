Israel-Hamas hostage release: Hostages return brings tears of relief but fight goes on

Emotional scenes were unfolding as Israeli children and women held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza for a gruelling 49 days were released and finally reunited with their families. Qatar and Egypt as well as US brokered the deal. Israeli families welcome the second group of hostages after Hamas had delayed the release by several hours earlier accusing Israel of violating the terms. To know more watch this interview with Alan Burstein, Visiting Assistant Professor, University of California.