/Israel Bulldozes Palestinian Heritage, Razes Centuries-old Olive Trees in West Bank

In the West Bank, Israel’s military has been accused of razing centuries-old olive groves, a cornerstone of Palestinian heritage, just days before harvest season. Excavators, backed by military vehicles, uprooted trees and destroyed wells near Jenin, leaving families without their main source of income. For Palestinians, olive trees are more than crops. They are survival, memory, and identity. Farmers say the deliberate timing of the destruction was meant to erase both livelihoods and heritage.