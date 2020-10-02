#IshiniGate: Over $80,000 raised for Easter attack victims never reached them | Gravitas

Oct 02, 2020, 12.45 AM(IST)
A 21-Year-Old Sri Lankan expat raised more than $80,000 for the victims of the Easter Attack. Now, reports have emerged that the money never reached them. WION's Palki tells you how #IshiniGate - has created a storm in Sri Lanka.