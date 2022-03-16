'Is it a lot to ask for a no-fly zone,' Zelenskyy calls on US to do more

Mar 16, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has made a speech to a joint session of congress he did not hold back openly challenging president Joe Biden to step up and prove that he is ready to lead the world in its resistance to Russia's aggression.
