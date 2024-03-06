Is a war breaking out in South China Sea? Chinese, Philippine ships collide in dangerous flare-up
There has been a dangerous flare-up in the South China Sea with at least two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels. Chinese coast guard ships have also fired water cannon at a Philippine supply vessel. Manila is accusing China of harassing and blocking its supply vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal. A defence treaty between the U.S. and the Philippines says the two countries must defend each other if attacked. Is war imminent in the South China Sea?