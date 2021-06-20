Iran: What to expect from Ebrahim Raisi's regime?

Jun 20, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What to expect from Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi? Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed under US sanctions a few months later over human rights violations.
