/IRAN-US WAR | Iran Warns US Of ‘Faster, Heavier, More Painful’ Response As Hormuz Tensions Escalate

IRAN-US WAR: Iran has issued a fresh warning to the United States, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying Tehran will no longer limit itself to “proportionate” responses. He warned that any future attack on Iranian interests or security would trigger a “faster, heavier and more painful” response. The warning comes amid a sharp escalation around the Strait of Hormuz, with the US and Iran exchanging attacks at sea. The United States has struck three Iranian oil tankers, while Iran has claimed attacks against US-linked vessels and American warships. Some Iranian claims about damage to US vessels have been disputed by Washington. The IRGC has also claimed that Iranian forces fired missiles at a US aircraft carrier and destroyer. The claims come as Washington continues its naval and economic pressure campaign against Tehran.