LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran Says Enriched Nuclear Material ‘Under Rubble’ Of Facilities Hit Amid Israel War

Iran Says Enriched Nuclear Material ‘Under Rubble’ Of Facilities Hit Amid Israel War

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 16:06 IST
Iran Says Enriched Nuclear Material ‘Under Rubble’ Of Facilities Hit Amid Israel War
The Iranian Foreign Minister said that all of their enriched material is "under the rubble of bombed facilities," while he also assured that the IAEA is examining the sites.

Trending Topics

trending videos