/Iran's Nuclear Fortress Is Getting Stronger as Russia Expands Its Nuclear Ties | GRAVITAS

Iran’s nuclear programme is once again at the centre of a growing geopolitical confrontation, as Tehran faces international pressure while deepening nuclear cooperation with Russia. Iran operates Russian-designed nuclear infrastructure at Bushehr, while further Russian-Iranian nuclear projects are also under development. Iranian officials have described expanding cooperation with Moscow, including work involving nuclear power and radiopharmaceuticals. At the same time, Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities remain a major concern for the United States and its allies. The heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain site near Natanz has emerged as a particular focus amid the continuing US-Iran conflict. The International Atomic Energy Agency has also referred Iran to the UN Security Council over its failure to cooperate with a long-running investigation into undeclared uranium traces. Iran continues to insist that its nuclear programme is peaceful. As Russia deepens its relationship with Tehran, the nuclear question is becoming an increasingly important part of the wider geopolitical contest. Watch GRAVITAS for a closer look at Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Russia’s expanding role and what this partnership could mean for the future of the region.