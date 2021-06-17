Iran Presidential Poll 2021: 2 candidates exit the race on the last day of campaigning

Jun 17, 2021, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has urged Iranians to vote in the June 18 Presidential election as candidates wrapped up campaigning. Khamenei's plea came as two candidates withdrew from the race leaving five hopefuls in the fray.
Read in App