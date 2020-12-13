LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Iran Journalist Ruhollah Zam Executed
Dec 13, 2020, 04.15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Iran has executed dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam. According to reports Zam was hanged on Saturday morning, he has been convicted of fomenting violence in 2017 anti- government protest. Iran top court had upheld death penalty for Zam.
Read in App