Iran Journalist Ruhollah Zam Executed

Dec 13, 2020, 04.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iran has executed dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam. According to reports Zam was hanged on Saturday morning, he has been convicted of fomenting violence in 2017 anti- government protest. Iran top court had upheld death penalty for Zam.
