videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
IPL Auction sparks pay disparity debate
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 22, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The IPL auction, a rollercoaster of cricketing extravaganza took place earlier this week, where franchises once again raised the stakes and splurged on global cricketing stars.
trending now
Gravitas: Wuhan virus raises alarm in US
Red Sea attacks: Houthi attacks pose a significant threat to the global economy
Gravitas: Houthis threaten to attack U.S. warships if 'provoked' | Red Sea crisis
Gravitas: Sleep Divorce the key to a healthy marriage? Here's what Cameron Diaz suggests
Pakistan poll body strikes of PTI's poll symbol
recommended videos
Covid-19 India: WHO says, 'JN.1 poses low risk at present' | The India Story
IPL Auction sparks pay disparity debate
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Push for caste survey ahead of polls
Parliament row | Highest suspensions in a session: 146 MPs suspended from both houses | India Story
recommended videos
Covid-19 India: WHO says, 'JN.1 poses low risk at present' | The India Story
IPL Auction sparks pay disparity debate
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Push for caste survey ahead of polls