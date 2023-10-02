Indonesia launches China-backed 'Whoosh' high-speed railway

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
High-speed rail connecting two of Indonesia's biggest cities, the bullet train is set to become the first in Southeast Asia. After several delays and setbacks, the $7.3 billion project, which is a component of China's Belt and Road infrastructure effort and is mostly funded by Chinese state-owned enterprises, opened to the public on Monday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos