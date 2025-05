India and Pakistan have agreed to halt all military action on land, in the air, and at sea. The decision comes without any preconditions whatsoever. While the guns have fallen silent, the message from New Delhi remains loud and clear. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, still remains on hold. Under the treaty, Pakistan receives the western rivers of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, which provide about 80% of the Indus river waters crucial for agriculture and hydropower. India, in turn, gets the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. Watch in for more details!