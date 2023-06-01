India's Home Minister Amit Shah in Manipur criticizes Manipur HC order for triggering conflict

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a panel headed by a retired high court judge will be set up to probe the recent ethnic violence in Manipur that started in early May this year. He has also issued a stern warning against those who neutered weapons from security Personnel saying that strict action will be taken if the weapons are not surrendered to authorities. Addressing a press conference during his four-day visit to the state Shah said that the government was dedicated to bringing peace to Manipur as soon as possible.