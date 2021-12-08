India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat dies in a tragic chopper crash in South India's Coonoor

Dec 08, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Air Force confirms the tragic death of India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. IAF also confirmed the demise of his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others who were on board the MI-17V5 chopper.
