World DNA Indian students attacked in South Africa Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 05 Feb 2025 15:45 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Indian students in South Africa have been attacked in a shocking incident, raising concerns about their safety abroad. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the assault as the Indian community demands action. attacked Indian students racism South Africa World News Read More by WION Video Team Updated 05 Feb 2025 15:45 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article