Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain has assured that India's security will not be 'jeopardize' over Dhaka's ties with Islamabad. Dhaka under Chief Advisor Md. Yunus has seen increased ties with Pakistan. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Muscat, he said, "Pakistan was singled out due to the visa system...We look Pakistan as just as another country. Hue and cry being created. We are normalising ties at par with other countries" The Foreign Advisor has a bilateral meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday. Speaking on the bilateral, he said,''Bangladesh, India need mutually beneficial good relationship. We are working on that. I had a good meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar. We discussed steps' He spoke on number of issues including situation of minorities, ties with Trump Administration, border situation.