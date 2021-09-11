Indian PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson recalls deadly 9/11 terror attacks

Sep 11, 2021, 06:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
11 September 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks, the United States had witnessed the worst-ever attack on its soil. Glued to the television, the world grieved along with the Americans.
