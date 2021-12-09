Indian PM Modi pays tribute to the CDS General Bipin Rawat & 12 others who died in the chopper crash

Dec 09, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As India mourns the death of its 1st Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who lost their lives in the tragic chopper crash, Indian PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the fallen ones.
