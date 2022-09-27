Indian EAM Jaishankar gets a grand welcome at Pentagon, all set to meet US State Secy Blinken

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar received a grand welcome at the Pentagon as he met US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin for bilateral talks. Indian EAM will also hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
