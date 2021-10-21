Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Mumbai Jail

Oct 21, 2021, 05:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan today visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan, who was denied bail yesterday and has been in jail since October 8 in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.
