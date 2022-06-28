India to roll-out 5g services by the end of year 2022

Published: Jun 28, 2022, 12:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India is all set to join league of nations where mobile 5g services are available. Though in many areas here normal 3g and 4g services do not work properly, still users are excited about prospects and use of these new gen services.
