Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
India Rebukes Swiss at Global Council, Offers Assistance on Racism
India Rebukes Swiss at Global Council, Offers Assistance on Racism
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 11, 2025, 17:51 IST
| Updated:
Sep 11, 2025, 17:51 IST
India urges the Swiss delegate to stop wasting the council’s time and offers assistance to Switzerland in addressing racism.
Trending Topics
#india #switzerland #wion
trending videos
India's Health Ministry: Physiotherapists Cannot Use 'Dr' Prefix
BJP Vs Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Protocol Breach' Abroad Trips
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia says its forces advancing on Ukraine's eastern front
Sushila Karki Meets Injured Protesters at Kathmandu Hospital
Poland-Russia tensions: UNSC holds meet to discuss drone incursion into Poland's airspace
Australia: 150% surge in Islamophobic incidents since Israel’s Gaza war
WATCH | Charlie Kirk Murder: Why Did Tyler Robinson KILL Charlie Kirk? FBI Investigation Finds Out
ICE Agent Shoots Suspect In Chicago, Sparks Outrage And Fresh Calls To Shut Detention Facility
WION Exclusive: Former Trump NSA John Bolton Slams Sergio Gor's Nomination as Ambassador to India
ICE agent shoots suspect in Chicago, sparks outrage and fresh calls to shut detention facility
Japan: Flash floods paralyze Tokyo, disrupting air and rail traffic
Israel-Gaza war: Israel demands mass exodus from Gaza city, 200,000 flee, but many refuse to leave
Poland-Russia Tensions: UNSC Holds Meet To Discuss Drone Incursion Into Poland's Airspace
Russia Earthquake: 7.4 Quake Hits Russia | Why Kamchatka in Russia is Prone to MASSIVE Earthquakes?
China Taiwan War: Countdown Begins? Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Activity Near Its Territory
Russia earthquake: Tsunami alert, waves could hit coasts within 300 km of epicentre
Russia Earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka Region Rocked By 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake
Charlie Kirk shooting: Tyler Robinson arrested after intense FBI-led manhunt
US-India ties: Trade talks underway to unlock 'limitless potential'
France, Nepal & Japan Lose Top Leaders, Corruption, Immigration Protests Rock Nations
Charlie Kirk's 'Killer' Tyler Robinson Nabbed In 33 Hours
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Claims It Downed 137 Drones, Attacks Russian Energy Facilities
NASA astronaut captures stunning rare red aurora from space
France, Nepal & Japan Lose Top Leaders, Corruption, Immigration Protests Rock Nations
Nepal: Who's Sushila Karki? From Nepal's first female Chief Justice to interim PM
Russia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East
Syria-Israel security deal: Israel expected to leave occupied areas if security deal is met
Israel-Gaza War: Ex-IDF Chief’s Shocking Claim on Israel’s Operations in Gaza
Trump Threatens Racketeering Probe Against Soros, Accuses Him of Funding Violent Protests
Russia earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka region rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Eyes Labour Party Leadership Bid
Fitch downgrades France’s credit rating
Nepal sets March 5 elections as interim PM Sushila Karki takes charge; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’
Salma Hayek at 59: The beauty that just keeps evolving!
Russia-Belarus war games rattle NATO’s eastern flank amid rising tensions
Russia-Ukraine war: Drone attack on largest Russian oil-loading port of Primorsk
Israel-Qatar tensions: US joins UNSC's condemnation of Qatar airstrike
Pakistan-China Ties: Pakistan President Zardari on a 10-Day Visit to China
Israel-Qatar tensions: President Trump meets Qatari Prime Minister
Nepal Protests: Gen Z Protests Affects Tourism | Luxury Hotels Like Hilton, Hyatt Damaged
Albania Appoints World's First Ai Government 'Minister'
China loses grip on Europe’s luxury market
Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Launches Record Drones At Russia In Massive Overnight Barrage
Charlie Kirk shooting: Reports suggest Tyler Robinson confessed to his father
Nepal Protests: Gen Z Protests Affects Tourism | Luxury Hotels Like Hilton, Hyatt Damaged