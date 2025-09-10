LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: PM Modi Meets Vice President-Designate CP Radhakrishnan

India: PM Modi Meets Vice President-Designate CP Radhakrishnan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 09:51 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 09:51 IST
India: PM Modi Meets Vice President-Designate CP Radhakrishnan
India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and felicitated Vice President-designate Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan following his victory in the vice-presidential election.

Trending Topics

trending videos