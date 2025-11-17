LOGIN
India: Operation Sindoor Was Just A Trailer' Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Warns After Delhi Blast

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 19:08 IST
Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi issues a stern warning following the Delhi Red Fort terror blast, stating that Operation Sindoor was just a trailer and future actions will be decisive and unforgiving.

