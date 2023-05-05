India holds the chair of G20 & SCO, treading a diplomatic tightrope amid fractured East-West ties

Foreign ministers of the SCO are meeting in Goa to discuss regional security matters, including adding Iran and Belarus to the grouping. Amid fractured east-west relations, India, which holds the chair of both, the g20 major economies and the SCO This year, is treading a diplomatic tightrope. The theme of India’s 2023 chairmanship is 'secure-sco'. The Indian foreign minister and his Russian counterpart held bilateral talks yesterday. Russian foreign ministry said a 'trust-based exchange' of views took place. India has long-standing ties with Russia and has so far not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with China's Qin Gang yesterday. The Indian minister said the focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas. Pakistan's foreign minister is also attending the SCO foreign ministers' meeting. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011.