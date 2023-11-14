India has reaffirms unaltered stance on Palestine says Arab League's Ambassador

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Arab League's Ambassador to Delhi Yusuf Mohamed Jameel has said that he has got assurances from India that its position on the Palestine issue remains unaltered. In an interview with our Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Jameel pointed to his discussions with Indian officials and emphasized that "Our friends in India always assure us that the only solution is the peace solution, the 2-state solution with borders of 1967, and this is the main issue."