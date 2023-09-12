India: Government issues high-risk warning for android users

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team which is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in the country is warning against multiple high-risk vulnerabilities in Android phones. The security agency has pointed out that if these vulnerabilities are exploited hackers could gain control of the device.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos