India Union Budget 2022
India Union Budget 2022: As it happened
Defence research and development to be opened up for startups in India
How Budget will impact the common man and middle class in India?
Railway Budget: 400 new-gen 'Vande Bharat' trains, 2000km of network will be brought under KAWACH tech
For parity between govt employees, tax deduction limit increased to 14%
5G airwaves auction to be held in 2022, says finance minister
RBI to come up with blockchain tech-based digital rupee in 2023
A National Tele Mental Health programme to be launched
Sitharaman's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 91 minutes
India: Does this budget address the need of foreign investors?
Feb 01, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Union Budget today. She said the Budget aims to lay the path for reforms over the next 25 years. But will this budget address the needs of foreign investors?
