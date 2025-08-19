LOGIN
India-China Relations: China To Lift Curbs On Key Exports To India

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 14:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 14:14 IST
China has agreed to lift restrictions on key exports to India, signaling a positive development in bilateral trade relations.

