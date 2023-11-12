India celebrates the festival of lights Diwali, also known as Deepawali

With shining lamps twinkling light and also a riot of colors India of course is celebrating one of its most important festivals of the year. Diwali opr Deepawali in the northern part of India marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya and in the South it marks the birth of Goddess of wealth Laxmi on the new moon day of the Karthk month according to the Hindu calendar. Our next report gets you is what is happening in the holy town of Ayodhya which is the birthplace of Lord Ram.