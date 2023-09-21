India-Canada row: Indian visa services in Canada suspended

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions. Sukhdool Singh, Canada-based gangster & Khalistan supporter, allegedly killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This happened after India's National Investigation Agency intensified its crackdown on Khalistan terrorist.

