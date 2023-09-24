India-Canada Diplomatic Row | Cancel OCI cards, seize properties of terrorists: Govt to agencies

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
In order to stop them from entering India, the government gave the investigative agencies instructions on Sunday to locate all terrorists who identify as Khalistani in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and to cancel their OCI cards.

