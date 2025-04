Five people have died in the Ramban area of India's Jammu Division during a cloudburst in the area. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been witnessing some unexpected weather changes, while the higher reaches have received snowfall, the plains have been lashed with rain. The National Highways that connect Srinagar to Jammu, Srinagar to Leh and Srinagar to Gurez have been shut for traffic due to snow and landslides. Watch in for more details!