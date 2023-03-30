In Bakhmut, Russia-Ukraine fight Europe's bloodiest infantry battle since world war II
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledges that Russian forces have had a “degree of success” in storming Bakhmut as both sides continued fighting for the city. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that should his troops fail to hold off Russian advances in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Moscow may begin seeking international backing for a peace deal that would require Kyiv to accept significant compromises.