ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Pakistan chased down 345 against Sri Lanka to complete the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 131 to ensure Pakistan stay perfect in the tournament. Wion's cricket expert Dav Whatmore broke down Rizwan's match-winning innings on Wion World of Cricket.

