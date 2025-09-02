LOGIN
Houthis Attack: Missile Fired by Houthis at Israeli Tanker Following Prime Minister’s Death

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 09:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 09:14 IST
Houthis Attack: Houthis fired a missile at an Israeli-owned tanker following the assassination of a prime minister, escalating tensions in the region.

