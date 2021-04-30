Honk Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty of participating in illegal assembly

Apr 30, 2021, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
