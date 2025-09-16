/Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai's Son Appeals to Starmer, Trump

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai's trial is a significant legal and political event, reflecting ongoing tensions between pro-democracy figures and the Chinese government. Lai, the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, has been a vocal critic of Beijing and an advocate for freedom of speech in Hong Kong. His trial involves charges related to national security laws imposed by China, which critics argue undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms. This high-profile case has drawn international attention, with many viewing it as a symbol of the diminishing space for dissent in the region.