Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96

Oct 28, 2021, 05:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life died at 96, had also met US President Barack Obama in 2016 when he visited Hiroshima.
