videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Heavy rains lower cocoa output in Ivory Coast
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 01, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
A bitter news for all the chocolate lovers the monsoons around the world and maybe the perfect time to sip on some hot chocolate. But, be aware because that Indulgence could bite your pocket.
trending now
China's government unveils plans to revive consumption
Niger: Ousted Niger's president meets Chad's president
Heavy rains lower cocoa output in Ivory Coast
Violence in Lebanon's largest refugee camp
Senegal: Political tussle with President Macky Sall
recommended videos
Gravitas: Denmark considers banning protests burning Quran
Gravitas: Pakistan Bomb Blast: Islamic state group claims responsibility
Gravitas: China's BRI: Italy wants to dump Xi Jinping's 'wicked' project
Gravitas: India is now home to 75% of the world's tiger
Gravitas: Russia-Ukraine War: Will China attend peace talks in Jeddah?
recommended videos
Gravitas: Denmark considers banning protests burning Quran
Gravitas: Pakistan Bomb Blast: Islamic state group claims responsibility
Gravitas: China's BRI: Italy wants to dump Xi Jinping's 'wicked' project
Gravitas: India is now home to 75% of the world's tiger