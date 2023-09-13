Heavy rains flood India's Uttar Pradesh: Death toll climbs to 28

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
In the wake of torrential rain, severe thunderstorms and widespread water logging, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is now grappling with a series of challenges. The nation's fury has claimed at least 28 lives forcing the state government to declare a red alert on Tuesday.

