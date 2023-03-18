Has Bakhmut become a soldier's nightmare?

Russia has been pummeling eastern Ukraine's bakhmut for the past eight months now. The battle for Bakhmut is already being seen as one of the bloodiest battles since world war two. So what makes Bakhmut so significant? According to reports, there might be a possibility that if Russia captures Bakhmut it will give an open road access into the heart of Ukraine. It would lead them to Kramatorsk and from there further into Solvyansk, which is just 16 km away. Bakhmut is already surrounded on its three sides as Kyiv continues to lose hundreds on a daily basis.