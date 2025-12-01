LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Guy Pearce apologises after sharing misinformation on social media

Guy Pearce apologises after sharing misinformation on social media

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 14:32 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 14:32 IST
Guy Pearce apologises after sharing misinformation on social media
Guy Pearce has apologised after posting “misinformation and falsehoods” on social media while showing his support of Palestine.

Trending Topics

trending videos